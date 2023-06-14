New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: Xin Chinese Restaurant at Xin Chinese Restauarant At The Rodney, 375 New Road, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on May 23
It means that of Cornwall's 1,569 similar establishments with ratings, 1,271 (81%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.