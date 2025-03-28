New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Espressini at Espressini Artisan Coffee, 37 - 39 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on March 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Lion And Lamb at The Lion And Lamb, Fore Street, Ashton, Helston; rated on March 6
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: