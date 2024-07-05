New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 2: Mount Hawke Youth Projects at Mount Hawke Youth Group, Mount Hawke, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Manor Arms at The Manor House, Atlantic Reach, Carworgie, Newquay; rated on June 13
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: