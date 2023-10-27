New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Lake View Restaurant And Bar at Clowance Holdings Ltd, Clowance Estate, Praze A Beeble, Camborne; rated on October 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Engine Inn at Glew Hill, Cripplesease, Nancledra, Penzance; rated on October 5