New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Lemon Arms at Lemon Hill, Mylor Bridge, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on July 23
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Fat Gaz Grill And Bbq at Car Services, Unit 2b, 39 Cardrew Industrial Estate, Cardrew Way; rated on May 9
• Rated 3: YG'S at 10 Harbour Road, Par, Cornwall; rated on July 3