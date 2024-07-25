New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 2: Into The Woods at West End, Pentewan, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on July 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Lemon Arms at Lemon Hill, Mylor Bridge, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on July 23

• Rated 3: The Old Quay Inn at 32 - 33 St Johns Terrace, Devoran, Truro, Cornwall; rated on July 3

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fat Gaz Grill And Bbq at Car Services, Unit 2b, 39 Cardrew Industrial Estate, Cardrew Way; rated on May 9

• Rated 3: New Dragon Takeaway at 34 Fore Street, St Blazey, Par, Cornwall; rated on July 3

• Rated 3: YG'S at 10 Harbour Road, Par, Cornwall; rated on July 3