New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Louis Tea Rooms at Kit Hill Road, Callington, Cornwall; rated on October 11

• Rated 4: Market Cafe at Cattle Market, Dean Street, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on October 11

• Rated 4: Tamar View Restaurant at Tamar View Nurseries, Carkeel, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on October 11

• Rated 4: The Hoxton Special at The Former Life Guard Hut, Beach Road, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on October 11

• Rated 2: Lemon Twist at The Lemon Twist Tapas Bar, Unit 1, Maritime House, Discovery Quay; rated on October 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: London Inn at School Road, Summercourt, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 11