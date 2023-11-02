New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Tamar View Restaurant at Tamar View Nurseries, Carkeel, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on October 11
• Rated 4: The Hoxton Special at The Former Life Guard Hut, Beach Road, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on October 11
• Rated 2: Lemon Twist at The Lemon Twist Tapas Bar, Unit 1, Maritime House, Discovery Quay; rated on October 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: