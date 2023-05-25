New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Maria Chica at Maria Chica Restaurant, 11 Church Road, Pendeen, Penzance; rated on May 3
• Rated 1: Smart Vend Limited at A30 Chiverton To Carland Cross Site Office, Carland Cross, Mitchell, Newquay; rated on May 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 3: The Copper House Inn at Copperhouse Inn, 11 Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle; rated on May 3
• Rated 3: The Fox And Hounds at The Fox And Hounds Inn, Comford, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on May 3
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: