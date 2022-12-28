New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Culture Restaurant at 38b Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on December 22

• Rated 5: Traceys Kitchen at Miners Court, Miners Row, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on December 21

• Rated 2: Fox's Revenge at Summercourt, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on December 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: City Inn at The City Inn, Pydar Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on December 6

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: A Farm Pizza at Bettys Tearoom, 12 Fore Street, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on December 5

• Rated 3: Torpoint Grill at 47 Fore Street, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on December 5