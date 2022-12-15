New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Cup & Cocktail at 7 Cathedral Lane, Truro, Cornwall; rated on November 23

• Rated 4: No.62 at 62 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on November 23

• Rated 4: Olives Cafe at Island Square, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on November 23

• Rated 2: Truro Tandoori at 32 Lemon Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on November 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: White Hart Inn at The Square, St Teath, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on November 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 3: Stopby at Stop By, 10 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on November 23