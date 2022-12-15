New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 2: Truro Tandoori at 32 Lemon Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on November 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Stopby at Stop By, 10 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on November 23