Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Cornwall establishments

Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Cornwall establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Subscribe newsletter
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: The Green Room Cafe at Hall For Cornwall Trust, Back Quay, Truro, Cornwall; rated on July 1
• Rated 0: Beijing Cuisine at 3 Coinagehall Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on June 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Bucket Of Blood at The Bucket Of Blood, 14 Churchtown Road, Phillack, Hayle; rated on July 13
• Rated 5: Chiverton Arms at Chiverton Cross, Blackwater, Truro, Cornwall; rated on July 13
• Rated 5: Kings Arms at Mousehole Lane, Paul, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on June 30
• Rated 4: The Shipwrights Inn at The Shipwrights Arms, Helford, Helston, Cornwall; rated on July 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Smugglers Fish And Chips at Smugglers Rest Cafe, High Street, Delabole, Cornwall; rated on July 15