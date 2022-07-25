Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Cornwall establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: The Green Room Cafe at Hall For Cornwall Trust, Back Quay, Truro, Cornwall; rated on July 1

• Rated 0: Beijing Cuisine at 3 Coinagehall Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on June 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Bucket Of Blood at The Bucket Of Blood, 14 Churchtown Road, Phillack, Hayle; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Chiverton Arms at Chiverton Cross, Blackwater, Truro, Cornwall; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Kings Arms at Mousehole Lane, Paul, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on June 30

• Rated 4: The Shipwrights Inn at The Shipwrights Arms, Helford, Helston, Cornwall; rated on July 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: