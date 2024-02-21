New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Takeaways
The following ratings have been given to four takeaways:
• Rated 4: Cornish Rail Coffee Company at Penzance Railway Station, Wharf Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on January 30
• Rated 3: Emon's Kebab House at 47 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 30
It means that of Cornwall's 415 similar establishments with ratings, 281 (68%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.