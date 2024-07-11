New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Greggs at Vauxhall House, Pennygillam Way, Pennygillam Industrial Estate, Launceston; rated on April 17
• Rated 4: Cotna Eco Retreat at Cotna Barton, Cotna Lane, Gorran, St Austell; rated on June 19
• Rated 2: The Beach Cafe at Beach Cafe, Porthluney Beach, Caerhays, St Austell; rated on June 19
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: