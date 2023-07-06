New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: The Market Place Tea Room at Market Place, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 14

• Rated 4: Watergate Beach Food at Harbour Brewing Company, Watergate Bay Private Car Park, Watergate Road, Newquay; rated on June 14

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 3: Hannafore Kiosk at The Kiosk, Marine Drive, West Looe, Looe; rated on June 14

• Rated 3: Scoops at 1 - 3 Pannier Market, Back Quay, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 14