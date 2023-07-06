New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Watergate Beach Food at Harbour Brewing Company, Watergate Bay Private Car Park, Watergate Road, Newquay; rated on June 14
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: Scoops at 1 - 3 Pannier Market, Back Quay, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 14