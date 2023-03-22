New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Niles Bakery at Niles Bakery And Cafe, Pentewan Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on February 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 1: USA Chicken Penzance at The Wharf House, Wharf Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 28