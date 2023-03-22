New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Niles Bakery at Niles Bakery And Cafe, Pentewan Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on February 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: Red Lion Inn at Fore Street, Newlyn, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 28

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 3: Lucky House at 60 Fore Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on February 28

• Rated 1: USA Chicken Penzance at The Wharf House, Wharf Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 28