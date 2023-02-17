New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: Anglo Asia at 2 The Parade, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 3: Engine Inn at Glew Hill, Cripplesease, Nancledra, Penzance; rated on January 26
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Helston Grill at 35 Coinagehall Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 26