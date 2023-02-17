New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 1: Anglo Asia at 2 The Parade, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: The Sharksfin at The Quay, Mevagissey, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 26

• Rated 3: Engine Inn at Glew Hill, Cripplesease, Nancledra, Penzance; rated on January 26

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Helston Grill at 35 Coinagehall Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 26