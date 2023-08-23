New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Old Cellars at The Old Cellars Restaurant, Cadgwith, Ruan Minor, Helston; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: Sea Acres Holiday Park at Kennack Sands, Kuggar, Ruan Minor, Helston; rated on July 4
• Rated 4: Bowden Bakers at Fore Street, East Looe, Looe, Cornwall; rated on July 31
• Rated 2: KFC at Kentucky Fried Chicken, Jelbert Way, Long Rock, Penzance; rated on August 1
It means that of Cornwall's 1,606 similar establishments with ratings, 1,293 (81%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.