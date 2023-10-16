New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 36 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 21 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Little Palais at First Floor, Old Custom House, Wharf Road, St Ives; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: The Catch at Catch Fish And Chips, Unit 1, Fish Quay, Quay Street; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: The Sardine Factory at The Old Sardine Factory, Quay Road, West Looe, Looe; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Chomp@Three Mile Beach Holidays at Three Mile Beach Holidays Ltd, The Office, Gwithian Towans, Gwithian; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Royal Cornwall Hospital NHS Trust at St Michaels Hospital, Trelissick Road, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: The Copper Spoon at Suffolk House, Fore Street, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Jordan's Cafe at Beach Road, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Rosario at The Square, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Tonis Kitchen at 1 Passmore Edwards Court, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Polperro Bar And Grill at Looe Bay Holiday Park, St Martin, Looe, Cornwall; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: Slim Chickens at Perransands Holiday Park, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: Cafe Metro at Cornwall College, Trevenson Road, Pool, Cornwall; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Costa Cafe at Trelawney, Cornwall College, Trevenson Road, Pool; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Duchy Cafe at Duchy College, Rosewarne Downs, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Hooked On The Rocks at Swanpool Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: The Wavecrest Pub at Crantock Beach Holiday Park, Crantock, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: DS Sandwich Deli at The Duke Street Sandwich Deli, 10 Duke Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Harbourside Cafe at The Harbourside Cafe, Wharf Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 3
• Rated 4: Wingz N That at Unit 8a, Long Rock Industrial Estate, Long Rock, Penzance; rated on September 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Royal Standard Inn at 1 St Peters Hill, Flushing, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Dolphin Tavern at Quay Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: The Fountain Tavern at Fountain Tavern, St Clare Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: Rhubarb & Bloom at Polmorla House, Polmorla Walk, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on October 6
• Rated 0: Kings Head at The Kings Head Public House, Ruan Lanihorne, Truro, Cornwall; rated on September 22
Takeaways
Plus 10 ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Blend 71 at 71 Lemon Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: JJ Kebab at 38 Commercial Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Kebab Corner at 1 Commercial Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: New Lai Wan at Lai Wan, 23 Church Street, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Tudor Chippy at West End, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: USA Chicken at 36 Commercial Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Peppe's at 19 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: The Branch Line Tea Room at The Branch Line Tearoom, Cafe At, Station Approach, St Erth; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: Red Chilli at 20 Causewayhead, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 5