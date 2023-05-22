New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 34 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 21 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Fee's Food at Fees Food, The Pavillion, Rock Road, Rock; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: Parkdean Holidays - St Minver at St Minver House, St Minver, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: Porthmeor Beach West at Porthmeor Beach West Bakery, Porthmeor Beach, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: The Museum Tearooms at The Museum Tea Room, The Warren, Polperro, Looe; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: Bridge House Tea Rooms And B And B at Bridge House, Penally Hill, Boscastle, Cornwall; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: The Barn Dupath Farm at The Barn, Dupath Farm, Callington, Cornwall; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: Cherry Blossom at 9 Market Place, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Cherry Trees Coffee House at Cherry Tree Coffee House, West Quay, The Strand, Padstow; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Polperro Holiday Park Shop And Restaurant at Polperro Holiday Park, Polperro Road, West Looe, Looe; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Stargazy Bar And Grill at Tregoad Caravan And Camping Park, St Martin, Looe, Cornwall; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Tabbs at Tabbs Restaurant, 85 Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Trelander Cafe at Trelander And St Clements Community Hall, Trelander Highway, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 13
• Rated 5: Proper Smashed at Daves Diner, Quay Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Trevibban Mill Ltd at Trevibban Mill, St Issey, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Surf Beach Bar at Sennen Cove, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on May 11
• Rated 5: The Square At Porthleven at The Square, 7 Fore Street, Porthleven, Helston; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Fourlanesend Primary Kitchen at Fourlanesend Cp School, Cawsand, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: The Mowhay Coffee Shop Ltd at The Mowhay Cafe, Dunders Hill, Polzeath, Wadebridge; rated on May 9
• Rated 4: Balti King at 5 New Road, Callington, Cornwall; rated on April 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Old Custom House Inn/Pescadou Restaurant at St Austell Brewery Co Ltd, Old Custom House Hotel, South Quay, Padstow; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: Simmons Inns (White Hart) Ltd at The White Hart Hotel, 30 Commercial Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: New Inn at The New Inn, Park Bottom, Illogan, Redruth; rated on May 5
Takeaways
Plus 10 ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Nanny Ducks Cornish Kitchen at The Coombes, Polperro, Looe, Cornwall; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: Panku St Austell at Panku, Asda Superstore, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: Biscovey Fishbar at Biscovey Fish Bar, 17 St Austell Road, St Blazey Gate, Par; rated on May 17
• Rated 5: Ocean Dragon Takeaway at Ocean Dragon, Barbican Road, East Looe, Looe; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Sharkys Fish \& Chips at Sharkys Fish And Chip Shop, Unit 7a, Penbeagle Industrial Estate, St Ives; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: St Ives Pizza Company at Unit 7c, Penbeagle Industrial Estate, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: The Beach Takeaway at The Beach Store, Sennen Cove, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on May 11
• Rated 5: Eastern Dragon Chinese Takeaway at Eastern Dragon, 16 Frances Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 10
• Rated 4: Dave's Chip Stop at Daves Chip Stop, Pearces Service Station, Drakewalls, Gunnislake; rated on April 28
• Rated 4: Poke Food at The Shipyard, Harbour Head, Porthleven, Cornwall; rated on April 6