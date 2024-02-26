New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 30 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bread And Butter at 24 River Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on February 21
• Rated 5: Marks And Spencer at Marks & Spencer, Unit G, Kingsley Village Shopping Park, Penhale; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Salt Society at 19 North Street, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Sultanz at 19 Basset Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: KFC at Kentucky Fried Chicken, Jelbert Way, Long Rock, Penzance; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Pepes Tex-Mex Kitchen at Pepes Tex Mex Kitchen, Higher Market Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: The Copper Kettle at The Old Police Station, 1 Chapel Street, St Just, Penzance; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Vega at Tintagel Cafe, Bossiney Road, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Raze The Roof / BLT at Raze The Roof, 30a Parkengue, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: Little Roo's Play Cafe at Salvation Army Hall, Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Three Rivers Cafe at 8 Quay Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Amata Cafe at Penryn Campus, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on February 9
• Rated 2: Rosie's Kitchen at Rosies Kitchen, Crooklets Amusement Centre Cafe, Crooklets, Flexbury; rated on February 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Devonport Inn at Devonport Inn, The Cleave, Kingsand, Torpoint; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: The Falcon Inn at St Mawgan, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: The Rising Sun Inn at Altarnun, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Launceston Football & Social Club at Launceston Athletic Football Ground, Pennygillam Way, Pennygillam Industrial Estate, Launceston; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Looe Sailing Club at Buller Street, East Looe, Looe, Cornwall; rated on February 19
• Rated 5: Knight Of The Round Table Pub And Restaurant at Lanteglos Road, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Star Inn at 1 Fore Street, St Just, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 14
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pickle & Pit at Pickle And Pit, Millbrook Afc, Mill Road, Millbrook; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: Yummies at 2 Southgate Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Late Night Loaded at Looe Bay Holiday Park, St Martin, Looe, Cornwall; rated on February 16
• Rated 5: Central Grill at New Central Grill, 3 Central Square, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Chicken House at 1 Central Square, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Tse House at 39 Commercial Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: St Ives Coffee & Ice Cream at St Ives Coffee And Ice Cream, Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on February 7