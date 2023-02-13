New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 28 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 18 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Plantation Tearooms at The Plantation Tearoom, The Plantation, The Coombes, Polperro; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Birdies Bistro at Birdies, Griggs Quay, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: China Fleet Country Club at China Fleet Country Club Ltd, Pill Lane, North Pill, Saltash; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: Honey Catering at Saltash Rugby Football Club, Moorlands Lane, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: St Mellion VA C Of E School at Church Lane, St Mellion, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: Cafe Cloud at 54 Fore Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: Coverack Village Stores at The Cove, Coverack, Helston, Cornwall; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: Marlborough School at Marlborough Junior & Infant School, Ferndale Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: Basket at 64a Tower Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Carn Brea Café at Zest Cafe, Carn Brea Leisure Centre, Station Road, Pool; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Gylly Beach Cafe/Bar at Gyllyngvase Beach Cafe, Cliff Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 27
• Rated 5: Old Foundry Coffee at Bickland Business Centre, Empire Way, Tregoniggie Industrial Estate, Falmouth; rated on January 27
• Rated 4: Poldhu Beach Cafe at Poldhu Cove, Mullion, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 20
• Rated 3: Quintrell Inn at North Way, Quintrell Downs, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on January 20
• Rated 3: Winning Steps South West CIC at Mustard Seed Church, 1 - 3 Launceston Road, Callington, Cornwall; rated on November 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Pickwick Inn at St Issey, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on February 10
• Rated 5: The Club Kitchen at The Godolphin Club, Wendron Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on February 3
• Rated 4: The Front at Custom House Quay, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 20
• Rated 4: The Welcome Inn at 39 Par Green, Par, Cornwall; rated on January 10
Takeaways
Plus six ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Swirls at Unit 1, Langholme, Atlantic Road, Tintagel; rated on February 10
• Rated 5: Jaws Pizza at 9c Pityme Industrial Estate, St Minver, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Wallys Roast at 59 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: Yeung's Chinese Take-Away at Yeungs Chinese Takeaway, Tregenna Place, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Gylly To Go at Cliff Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 27
• Rated 4: Eastern Empire at 17 - 19 Commercial Road, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on October 20