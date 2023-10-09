New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 20 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Trerice Barn Cafe at Trerice Barn Tea Room, Trerice Manor, Trerice, Newquay; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Upper Deck Bar And Restaurant at Upperdeck Bar And Restaurant, Falmouth Marina, North Parade, Falmouth; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Bewshea's By The Beach at Main Road, Downderry, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Stones Krowji at Unit W16 And Krowji Cafe, 1907 Building, Krowji, West Park; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: The Ice Cream Hut at Mobile Food Unit Storage, Penmenner Road, The Lizard, Helston; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Tiggys Tea Room at Tiggys Tea Room At Screech Owl Sanctuary, Trewin Farm, Goss Moor, St Columb; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Yak And Yeti at 10 Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Yamas at Key Corner, Quay Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Moor View Alpacas at Gemstones, Nine Stones Farm, Bolventor, Liskeard; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Mr Billy's at Mr Billys, Unit 3, 13 - 14 Market Place, Penzance; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Trevenna Farmhouse at Trevenna Farm, St Neot, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Tremenheere Kitchen at Visitor Centre And Cafe, Tremenheere Sculpture Garden, Tolver, Long Rock; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Breakfast Club Cafe at Pool Market, Station Road, Pool, Redruth; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: Howl Dowr at Polmear Hill, Par, Cornwall; rated on September 21
• Rated 5: Cafe Limelight at Bude And Stratton Town Council, The Parkhouse Centre, The Wharf, Bude; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: The Barge Bude at The Barge Bude Ltd, Bude Harbour And Canal, The Wharf, Bude; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: Widemouth Bay Cafe at Marine Drive, Widemouth Bay, Bude, Cornwall; rated on August 9
• Rated 4: The Stepping Stones Cafe at Stepping Stones Café, 1 Mitchells Corner, Boscawen Road, Perranporth; rated on September 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Tremenheere at The Tremenheere, 4 - 8 Market Place, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: The Boathouse at Trevethan Hill, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on September 22
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Msg Cornwall Ltd, 23 Coinagehall Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Lewy's Fish And Chips at 48 Penpol Terrace, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Lewis's Fish & Chips at Lewis'S Fish Bar Limited, 2 The Strand, Newlyn, Penzance; rated on September 28
• Rated 3: Red Chilli at 67 The Terrace, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on September 5