New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Hellys Bistro at Hellys Deli Bar Cafe, Shop Unit 15, Wharfside Shopping Centre, Wharf Road; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: LCA Cafe at Lostwithiel Community Centre, Pleyber Christ Way, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: The Old Mill Restaurant at Stonerush Lakes, Lanreath, Looe, Cornwall; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Anglo Asia at 2 The Parade, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: The Terrace at Terrace Coffee And Sandwich Bar, 15 Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Costa Ltd at Costa, Tesco Stores Ltd, Tavistock Road, Launceston; rated on January 29
• Rated 5: Island Cupcakes Tea Room at Wayside, Fore Street, Goldsithney, Penzance; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: The Quirky Bird at 4a, 34 Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: The Stable Fistral Beach at The Stable, International Surfing Centre, Headland Road, Newquay; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Blue Bar at Eastcliff, Porthtowan, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Costa, 3 Victoria Square, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Kilminorth at Kilminorth Cottages, Muchlarnick, Looe, Cornwall; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: The Pheasant Inn at Pheasant Inn, Churchtown, St Newlyn East, Newquay; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: The New Inn at Newquay Road, Goonhavern, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 22
• Rated 3: Royal Oak Inn at The Royal Oak, Duke Street, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on January 12
• Rated 1: The Shipwrights Arms at Helford, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 12
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Annie's Comfort Food at Downend Garage, Two Trees Road, Downend, Lostwithiel; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Cornerstone at Warrens, 8 Bolitho Road, Heamoor, Penzance; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Antalyas Pizza And Grill at 2 West End, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: The Shack at 37 St Georges Hill, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: The Bus Stop at Zoar Garage, Zoar, St Keverne, Helston; rated on January 8
• Rated 5: Redruth Grill at 18 Chapel Street, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on December 5
• Rated 3: Fowey Fish & Chips at 6 Webb Street, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on January 12