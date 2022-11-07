Food hygiene ratings handed to 23 Cornwall establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Hubbox at Hubbox At Driftwood Beach Bar, Pentewan Sands Holiday Park, Pentewan, St Austell; rated on November 4
• Rated 5: Rebellion Roast House at Rebellion, Quay Road, Charlestown, St Austell; rated on November 4
• Rated 5: BigEats StrEATkitchen at Big Eats Streat Kitchen, Commercial Road, Porthleven, Helston; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Emmanuel Full Gospel Church at Community Assisted Projects, Station Road, Pool, Redruth; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Just Be Coffee Wine Lounge at Just Be Coffee And Wine Lounge, 3 Old Ferry Road, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: The Bookshelf And Tea Rooms at The Book Shelf, 96 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Woogies at Mosquito Sailing Club, Marine Drive, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: Daisy's Cafe at Daisys Cafe, Castle Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: Wilsons Cafe at Cornwall Patisserie, 54 Trelowarren Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 28
• Rated 5: Drunk Duck Cafe LTD at Unit 2 Silken Ladder, Victoria Square, Victoria, Roche; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: Ruby June's Indian Kitchen at Unit 2, Marsh Lane Industrial Estate, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Cafe Q at Q Tea Room Studio And Gallery, Quay Road, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on September 9
• Rated 4: Mediterraneo Cornwall Ltd at 18 Victoria Square, Truro, Cornwall; rated on September 30
• Rated 1: Idless Meat Company (Cows And Sows) at Higher Lamerton Farm, Idless, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Saltash Social Club at The Mansion, Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Carlyon Bay Golf Club at Beach Road, Carlyon Bay, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: King Arthurs Arms at Fore Street, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: Wine Dide & Co at The Cornishman, Fore Street, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on November 1
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Sandwich Hut at 3 Church Street, Mevagissey, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on November 4
• Rated 5: Jenn's On The Market at Pool Market, Station Road, Pool, Redruth; rated on November 3
• Rated 3: Wongs at Tamar Street, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on October 14