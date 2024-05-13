New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Reggies at Basement Cafe, 11 Broad Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Bubbles Fish Shop at The Boathouse, South Quay Hill, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on May 2
• Rated 5: Cantina Porthleven at Cantina, Mount Pleasant Road, Porthleven, Helston; rated on May 2
• Rated 5: Tacos Del Puerto at The Boathouse, South Quay Hill, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on May 2
• Rated 5: The Stables Cafe at Stableyard, Port Eliot Estate, Church Street, St Germans; rated on May 2
• Rated 5: Courtyard Bar at Linney Larder, Wooda Farm, Stibb Road, Bude; rated on May 1
• Rated 5: Mary's Pasties at On The Quay, West Wharf, Mevagissey, St Austell; rated on April 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Old Forge Bar at Kenegie Manor House, Kenegie Manor, Gulval, Cornwall; rated on May 7
• Rated 5: King William IV at King William Iv Inn, Madron, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on May 2
• Rated 5: Red Lion at Red Lion Hotel, North Quay Hill, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 29
• Rated 3: The Rising Sun at Mitchell Hill, Truro, Cornwall; rated on April 19
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: New Great Wall at Crowlas, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on May 7
• Rated 5: Becketts Seafood at The Boathouse, South Quay Hill, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on May 2
• Rated 5: Kabyn Cafe At Gwithian Farm Campsite at Gwithian Farm Campsite, Churchtown Road, Gwithian, Hayle; rated on May 2
• Rated 5: Full House at Full House Chinese Takeaway, 2 Parade Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on May 1
• Rated 5: Serco PECS at Court Service Agency Crown Courts, Edward Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on April 30
• Rated 4: The Plaice at 16 Queen Street, Bude, Cornwall; rated on April 19
• Rated 0: Chungs at Chungs Chinese Takeaway, 7 Flexbury Park, Flexbury, Bude; rated on April 19