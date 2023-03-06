New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bintwo at Bintwo Ltd, 1 The Drang, Strand Street, Padstow; rated on March 2
• Rated 5: C-Bay Cafe at C Bay Cafe, Crantock Bay Apartments, West Pentire Road, Crantock; rated on March 1
• Rated 5: Greens Cafe/Padstow Crazy Golf at Greens Cafe And Crazy Golf, North Quay, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: The Canteen At Maker Heights at The Canteen At, Maker Heights, Cawsand, Torpoint; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: Clements And Hope at The Buccaneer, Fore Street, Polperro, Looe; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: Salt Bar at Salt Box, Goldsworthy Way, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on February 27
• Rated 5: Chyance Retirement Apartments at Chynance, Alexandra Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 24
• Rated 5: The Square at 10 Market Square, St Just, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 24
• Rated 5: The Mulberry Falmouth at 29 High Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on February 23
• Rated 5: The Eden Project at Central Processing Unit, The Eden Project, Bodelva, Par; rated on February 21
• Rated 5: Mcdonald's at Mcdonald'S, Carwin Rise, Loggans, Hayle; rated on November 22
• Rated 4: Mandarin Garden at Trennick House, 114 Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on February 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Logan Rock Inn at Logan Rock Inn, Treen, St Levan, Penzance; rated on March 2
• Rated 5: Porthpean Golf Club at Porthpean Farm, Porthpean, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on February 28
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Woody's Pizza at Woodys Pizza, Salt Box, Goldsworthy Way, Wadebridge; rated on March 3
• Rated 5: Lazy Jacks Kitchen at 4a Webb Street, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on March 1
• Rated 5: Indian Restaurants at Viraj Indian Cuisine, 50 Higher Bore Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on February 28
• Rated 3: KD Chinese at 6 St Austell Road, St Blazey Gate, Par, Cornwall; rated on January 4
• Rated 2: Panku Falmouth at Panku, Asda Stores Ltd, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on February 10