New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Forty Five at 45 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 20
• Rated 5: Langleys at 7 Chi Tennyson, Plen Tennyson, Nansledan, Newquay; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonald'S, Pentewan Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: Milk at 2 Broad Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: Verbena Restaurant at The Cribbar Yard, Bank Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: Betty's at 19 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Winstons at Winstons Restaurant, Wadebridge Conservative Club, Molesworth Street, Wadebridge; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Regal Cinema Bar & Restaurant at Merlin Cinemas Ltd, Regal Cinema, 6 Fore Street, Redruth; rated on January 13
• Rated 5: Furze Stores And Coffee Shop at Furze Barn, Furze Farm Shop, Shop, Morwenstow; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Tesco, Garras Wharf, Truro, Cornwall; rated on November 23
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at West Cornwall Shopping Park, Marsh Lane, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on November 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Countryman Inn at The Countryman, Piece, Carnkie, Redruth; rated on January 20
• Rated 5: Wadebridge Camels Rugby Club at Wadebridge Camels Rfc, Egloshayle Road, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on January 20
• Rated 5: Par Inn at 2 Harbour Road, Par, Cornwall; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: Plume Of Feathers Ltd at The Plume Of Feathers, Fore Street, Pool, Redruth; rated on January 13
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Bridge Pizza Kebab at Yummies, 9 Commissioners Road, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Greg And Lou's Chip Shop at 9a Higher Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on January 13
• Rated 3: Biscovey Fish Bar at 17 St Austell Road, St Blazey Gate, Par, Cornwall; rated on December 30
• Rated 3: Pizza House at 32 Fore Street, Callington, Cornwall; rated on December 6