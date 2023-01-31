New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Cafe Nero, Unit 1a, Creation Centre, Back Quay; rated on January 27
• Rated 5: The Hair And Beauty Place at Hair And Beauty, 13 Fore Street, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on January 27
• Rated 5: Foodies Cafe Lostwithiel at 9 Fore Street, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on January 26
• Rated 5: The Mess Hall at 32 Fore Street, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on January 26
• Rated 5: The Cafe Wood And Green at Woodgreen Cafe, Eddystone Road, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: The Tiny Thai at 1a Molesworth Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Bellamama Deli at Bella Mama Deli, 24 Fore Street, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Jacko's Cafe at 24 Baytree Hill, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: 81 Bun at Rnas Culdrose Hms Seahawk, Culdrose Road, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 19
• Rated 4: The Cornish Bakery Shops at The Cornish Bakery Shops Ltd, 1 Fore Street, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on January 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Pityme Inn at Rock Road, St Minver, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on January 27
• Rated 5: Oddfellows Arms at The Odd Fellow Arms, 2 Quay Hill, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: The Golden Lion at Golden Lion, High Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: White Hart Hotel at 2 - 3 Church Street, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: The Bearded Brewery Public House at Tresawle Farm, St Mawgan, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on January 20
• Rated 5: The Pirate Inn at Alverton Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on January 17
• Rated 4: The Old Inn at Churchtown, Mullion, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 9
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Jon's Fish And Chips at 1 Goldsworthy Way, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on January 24