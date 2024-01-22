New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cloisters Restaurant at John Keay House, Tregonissey Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Proper Ansome Catering at Launceston Golf Club, North Street, St Stephens, Launceston; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Merlin Golf Club at Mawgan Porth, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: The Bakers Dozen at The Well, Skyburriowe House, Holywell Road, Cubert; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: The Cafe At Chacewater Garden Centre at The Garden Room Cafe, Chacewater Garden Centre, Cross Roads, Chacewater; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: The Salvation Army at The Salvation Army Hall, 2 Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Balti Curries at 47 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Mevagissey Spice at 3 - 4 River Street, Mevagissey, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Amelie's at Amelies, The Smoke House, Mount Pleasant Road, Porthleven; rated on October 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Ship Inn at South Cliff, Mousehole, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Mawgan, Helston, Cornwall; rated on January 5
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Lucy's Tasty Takeaway at Lucys Tasty Takeaway, Pool Market, Station Road, Pool; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: St Ives Street Food Kitchen at St Ives Street Food, 10 Tregenna Place, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on January 16
• Rated 4: Salt And Vinegar at 9 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on December 20
• Rated 3: East Meets West at 14 Beach Road, Carlyon Bay, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on November 30