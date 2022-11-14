Food hygiene ratings handed to 18 Cornwall establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Charlies Boat House at Charlies Boathouse, Charlestown Road, Charlestown, St Austell; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Charlottes Tea House at Charlottes Teahouse, Coinage Hall, 1 Boscawen Street, Truro; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Koffiji Felshyp at The Cafe, Poltair Park, Carlyon Road, St Austell; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Portreath Arms at Portreath Hotel, The Square, Portreath, Redruth; rated on November 9
• Rated 5: The Farriers at Mount Edgcumbe Country Park, Cremyll, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on November 9
• Rated 5: Zaman's at 142 Henver Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on November 9
• Rated 5: Seaton Beach Cafe at Looe Hill, Seaton, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: Thai In Town at 23 Cross Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on November 8
• Rated 4: Burger King at 4 - 5 Station Parade, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Polgooth Inn at Ricketts Road, Polgooth, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Nanpean AFC at Victoria Bottoms Playing Field, Fore Street, Nanpean, St Austell; rated on November 7
• Rated 0: Engine Inn at Glew Hill, Cripplesease, Nancledra, Penzance; rated on October 4
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Camborne Deli at 61 Trelowarren Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on November 7
• Rated 5: Kath's Plaice at The Galley Fish And Chips, 30 Church Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 21
• Rated 4: Trelander Fish And Chips at 1 The Quadrant, Trelander East, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 21