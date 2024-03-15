A HISTORIC building once home to the county courts of Cornwall has been issued with a warning over its radon levels.
A recent survey of the naturally occurring radioactive gas, which can potentially be harmful with repeated or prolonged exposure, at properties owned by Bodmin Town Council has indicated a high level of radon at the Shire Hall, on Mount Folly.
At a recent meeting of the estates committee meeting of Bodmin Town Council, the concerns were reported to members.
Other properties operated by Bodmin Town Council do not have as significant a level of the gas, which is particularly notable in Cornwall due to the abundance of granite below the ground’s surface.
The council is set to decide its next steps as a matter of priority.
During the meeting, the committee members discussed consulting other councils in Cornwall who have faced similar challenges with their historic buildings, including Padstow Town Council which successfully overcame issues that saw the closure of their offices at the former railway station several years ago.
A potential option prior to identifying the necessary remedial works could include moving the town council’s staff back to the adjacent Shire House building, which itself is due for refurbishment.