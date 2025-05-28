The data from Autotrader, reveals that Brits feel most confident conducting basic car maintenance tasks, with over 80 per cent feeling confident refilling windscreen washer fluid and more than three-quarters confident in checking tyre pressure (78 per cent) and engine oil levels (77 per cent).
When asked about their car maintenance abilities, Brits felt the least confident replacing a blown fuse (39 per cent), changing engine oil (39 per cent), and replacing a headlight bulb (36 per cent).
Gen-Z and millennials were revealed to be the most car maintenance confident. With both demographics scoring on average 63 per cent and 67 per cent on their confidence levels when performing different car maintenance tasks.
Despite being the most car confident, Gen-Z struggled the most with mechanical tasks, finding a blind spot in their knowledge for changing engine oil (39 per cent) and tyres (35 per cent). Millennials followed close behind with 32 per cent and 27 per cent struggling the most with these tasks. This suggests a disconnect between the confidence levels of younger drivers and their actual ability to carry out the maintenance tasks.
Interestingly, confidence in car maintenance tasks decreased for those aged over 45. However, in comparison to the younger generations, adults, aged over 35, felt more confident in more mechanical tasks, such as checking tyre pressure and inflating tyres correctly, with 78 per cent of those aged over 35 feeling confident in their abilities to do this.
Overall, nearly 80 per cent of drivers think there is a significant knowledge gap regarding car maintenance among drivers today. Over three-quarters of drivers (77 per cent) state that driving lessons should include more practical car maintenance training. Similarly, 74 per cent of drivers stated that car maintenance is becoming harder due to advancements in car technology.
When asked if drivers knew what to do when their car broke down, only half of Brits feel confident knowing what to do. Under two-thirds (58 per cent) of Gen-Z and millennials stated that they would know what to do, vs under half (49 per cent) of those aged over 35.
The research uncovered that a third of drivers have made a mistake when attempting to fix their car themselves. Despite feeling the most the most car confident, Gen-Z and millennials are most likely to make a mistake. Almost three in five (57 per cent) revealed to have made a mistake when attempting car maintenance, compared to 32 per cent of those older than 35. Shockingly, over half of Gen-Z (51 per cent) even admitted to ignoring car warning lights.
The survey also revealed where Brits turn to for guidance. When considering whether to attempt to fix their car themselves, almost two-thirds of Brits (62 per cent) would rather pay a professional. Visting a garage or a mechanic is still the leading choice when seeking car help, with 41 per cent of Brits choosing to do this.
