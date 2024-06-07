New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Polgoon Cafe, Vineyard & Orchard at Retail Shop And Cafe, Polgoon Farm, Rosehill, Penzance; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: Restormel Kitchen at Ground Floor Rear, 3 Fore Street, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: HubBox at 5 Maritime House, Discovery Quay, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: Renwicks Cafe at Miss V'S Cornish Cream Tea, St Just In Roseland, Truro, Cornwall; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: Boo Koos at The Old Post Office, The Moor, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 30
• Rated 4: Boat Yard Cafe at Boatyard Cafe, Gweek Quay Boat Yard, Gweek Quay, Gweek; rated on May 9
• Rated 3: Knightor Restaurant at Knightor Winery And Restaurant, Trethurgy, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on May 16
• Rated 3: Sams at Duchy Agricultural College, Stoke Climsland, Callington, Cornwall; rated on May 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Globe Inn at The Globe Inn, 3 North Street, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: The Preston Gate Inn at Poughill, Bude, Cornwall; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: Tywarnhayle Inn at The Tywarnhayle Inn, 1 Tywarnhayle Square, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: Sunny And Beau at Sunny & Beau, The Boathouse, South Quay Hill, Newquay; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Lizard Argyle Football And Social Club at Lizard Argyle Sports And Social Club, The Recreation Ground, Beacon Terrace, The Lizard; rated on May 17
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Martina's at 12 Vicarage Road, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: Chicken House at 1 Central Square, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 15