New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Piran Meadows at The View Restaurant, Piran Meadows Resort And Spa, White Cross, Newquay; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: Potager Gardens at Potager Garden Cafe, Potager Garden, High Cross, Constantine; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: Ramshackle Rosie at Patio Furniture Site, Par Moor Road, Par, Cornwall; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: The Crate at Roselidden House, Rowes Lane, Helston, Cornwall; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: Grill And Graze at Grill And Graze Ltd, Kernow Resilience Hub, Highburrow Lane, Pool; rated on March 18
• Rated 4: Asha Restaurant at 1 Berkeley Vale, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on March 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Ring O Bells Kitchen at 3 Bank Street, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: The Russell Inn at 2 West Street, Polruan, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: The Old Shire Inn at Pendarves, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on March 26
• Rated 5: The Dock Inn at Dock Inn, 17 Quay Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: The Fishermans Arms Newlyn at 80 Fore Street, Newlyn, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on March 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Jolly Roger at Unit 1, Reeks House, 40 Polgrean Place, St Blazey; rated on March 21