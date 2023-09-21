New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Elements Hotel At The Beach at Elements Restuarant, The Beach At Bude, Summerleaze Crescent, Bude; rated on August 30
• Rated 4: Tide And Thyme at Portscatho Social Club, 2 North Parade, Portscatho, Truro; rated on August 30
• Rated 4: Common Grounds at Old Cathedral School, Cathedral Close, Truro, Cornwall; rated on August 29
• Rated 3: Slim Chickens at Perransands Holiday Park, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on August 30
• Rated 3: Miss Vs Cornish Cream Tea at Church Of St Just, St Just In Roseland, Truro, Cornwall; rated on August 29
• Rated 3: Noahs Cafe at 12 Fore Street, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on August 29
• Rated 1: Riptide Bar at Nampara Campsite, Kuggar, Ruan Minor, Helston; rated on August 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 3: Shoals Brewery at Mussel Shoal Brewery Ltd, Community Taproom At Unit 20, The Shipyard, Harbour Head; rated on August 30
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Par Kebab House at 22a Eastcliffe Road, Par, Cornwall; rated on August 30