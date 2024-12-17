New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bridge Grill, at 4 Bridgend, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 25.
And PizzaExpress, at Pizza Express, Coinage Hall, 1 Princes Street, Truro was also given a score of four on November 25.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,623 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,324 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.