New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Country Lane Foods - Tredinnick Farm Shop And Tea Rooms, at Tredinnick Farm Shop, Tredinnick, Widegates, Looe was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 14.
And Divine Dining, at Divine Dining At, Rumours, Windsor Place, Liskeard was given a score of three on August 14.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,608 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,293 (80%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.