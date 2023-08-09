New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Shallikabooky, at Pendower Beach House Hotel, Rocky Lane, Ruan High Lanes, Truro was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 18.
And The Mussel Box, at Basement Cafe, 11 Broad Street, Padstow, Cornwall was given a score of three on July 18.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,598 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,292 (81%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.