Food hygiene ratings given to two Cornwall restaurants

Food hygiene ratings given to two Cornwall restaurantsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Tuesday 14th June 2022 8:41 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Constantine Restaurant, at Links Restaurant, Trevose Golf Club, Constantine Bay, Padstow was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 23.
And The Chic Pea, at 28 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall was also given a score of four on May 23.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,535 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,270 (83%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.