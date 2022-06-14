Food hygiene ratings given to two Cornwall restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Constantine Restaurant, at Links Restaurant, Trevose Golf Club, Constantine Bay, Padstow was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 23.

And The Chic Pea, at 28 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall was also given a score of four on May 23.