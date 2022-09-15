Food hygiene ratings given to two Cornwall establishments

Food hygiene ratings given to two Cornwall establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Patrick Jack
Thursday 15th September 2022 8:46 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Culture Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 38b Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 24.
And Cornwall Waverunner Safaris, a takeaway at Ice Cream Kiosk And Shop, Lusty Glaze Beach, Lusty Glaze Road, Newquay was also given a score of three on August 24.