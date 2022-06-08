Food hygiene ratings given to two Cornwall establishments

Food hygiene ratings given to two Cornwall establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook
Wednesday 8th June 2022 8:47 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Cubs, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Fore Street, Mevagissey, St Austell, Cornwall was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 17.
And Central Grill, a takeaway at 9 Calenick Street, Truro, Cornwall was also given a score of four on May 17.