New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Ian's Cafe at Cornish Market World, Par Moor Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 8
• Rated 3: Rumours Bar And Bistro & Divine Dining at Rumours, Windsor Place, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on January 8
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Cornish Rail Coffee Company at Liskeard Railway Station, Station Road, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on January 8