New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: McDonalds Fraddon at Mcdonald'S, Penhale, Fraddon, St Columb; rated on September 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The Atlantic Inn at Peverell Terrace, Porthleven, Helston, Cornwall; rated on September 14