New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: The Fish Market Restaurant And Bar at Fishmarket Bar & Restaurant, Quay Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on May 30
• Rated 2: Cornish Tipi Holidays And Tipi Kitchen at Cornish Tipi Holidays, Tregildrans Quarry, Trelill, Bodmin; rated on May 30
• Rated 1: Marina Turkish Kitchen at 15 Church Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 30
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Kernow's Kitchen at 1 - 3 Pannier Market, Back Quay, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 30