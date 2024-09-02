New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Padstow Church Rooms at Church Hall, Church Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Cornish Tipi Holidays And Tipi Kitchen at Cornish Tipi Holidays, Tregildrans Quarry, Trelill, Bodmin; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: The Garden Room at Princess Pavilion, Melvill Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on August 20
• Rated 5: Pilchards At Port Gaverne at Pilchards, Port Gaverne, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on August 15
• Rated 4: The Rocket Store at Rocket Store, The Rocket Store, The Harbour, Boscastle; rated on August 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Seasons Holidays at Seasons Holidays Plc, Burn Park Country Club, Stratton, Bude; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: The Top House Inn at The Top House, The Square, The Lizard, Helston; rated on August 14
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways: