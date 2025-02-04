New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Cafe Strand at 3 Market Strand, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 13
• Rated 4: The Edgcumbe at The Edgecumbe, Cotehele Quay, St Dominick, Saltash; rated on January 13
• Rated 3: Tom's Diner at Toms Diner, 6 Commercial Street, Gunnislake, Cornwall; rated on January 13
It means that of Cornwall's 1,618 similar establishments with ratings, 1,331 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.