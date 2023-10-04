New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Trewince Holiday Lodges at Trewince Cafe, Trewince Manor, Portscatho, Truro; rated on September 12
• Rated 2: Le Raj Indian Restaurant & Takeaway at Farmhouse Peri Peri, 3 Albert Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on September 12
It means that of Cornwall's 1,610 similar establishments with ratings, 1,281 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.