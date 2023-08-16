New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: J H Catering Cornwall at Jh Catering Cornwall, Truro Golf Club, Treliske Lane, Truro; rated on July 25
• Rated 3: The Mussel Box at Basement Cafe, 11 Broad Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on July 18
• Rated 2: The Stable Fistral Beach at The Stable, International Surfing Centre, Headland Road, Newquay; rated on July 25
It means that of Cornwall's 1,603 similar establishments with ratings, 1,293 (81%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.