New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Cafe Riviere at Hayle Swimming Pool, King George V Memorial Walk, Phillack, Hayle; rated on July 5
• Rated 4: Namaste Kitchen at 36 Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on July 5
• Rated 4: The Mad Hatter at 73 Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on July 5
• Rated 2: Cornish Food Hub - Wheal Dream at Wheal Dream Public House, Redruth Road, Wendron, Helston; rated on July 5
It means that of Cornwall's 1,594 similar establishments with ratings, 1,287 (81%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.