New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 0: The Longstore at Charlestown Road, Charlestown, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on September 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: The Old Wainhouse Inn at Old Wainhouse Inn, Eden Road, Wainhouse Corner, Bude; rated on September 27
• Rated 2: Retorrick Mill at Stable Bar, Retorrick Mill Camping And Chalets, Retorrick Mill, Newquay; rated on September 27