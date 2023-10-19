New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Buffy's at 2 Belle Vue Avenue, Bude, Cornwall; rated on September 27

• Rated 0: The Longstore at Charlestown Road, Charlestown, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on September 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: The Old Wainhouse Inn at Old Wainhouse Inn, Eden Road, Wainhouse Corner, Bude; rated on September 27

• Rated 2: Retorrick Mill at Stable Bar, Retorrick Mill Camping And Chalets, Retorrick Mill, Newquay; rated on September 27