New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Helluva Cafe at Liskeard Leisure Centre, Coldstyle Road, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on August 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Mount Pleasant Road, Porthleven, Helston, Cornwall; rated on August 15
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Hart's Fish And Chips at Harts Fish And Chips, 31 Grove Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on August 2
• Rated 2: Dazs Trailer at Gnome World, Moorland Road, Indian Queens, St Columb; rated on August 2